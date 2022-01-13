LOCALTRENDING

2-Truck Wreck In Edinburg Claims One Driver’s Life

jsalinasBy 19 views
0

One man was killed, a second man was hospitalized following a 2-truck crash in north Edinburg Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the victim was driving a silver Ford F-250 and heading south on the I-69C frontage road when he collided with a white Ford F-250 near Independence Drive. The victim’s truck then smashed into a couple of tractors on the side of the road and rolled.

The 52-year-old man was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries. His name hasn’t yet been released. The driver of the other pickup was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Coronavirus Surge Forces Cancellation Of Classes In La Villa ISD

Previous article

Gunshots Fired At Vehicle Kills Man In Rural Edinburg

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL