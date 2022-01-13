2-Truck Wreck In Edinburg Claims One Driver’s Life

One man was killed, a second man was hospitalized following a 2-truck crash in north Edinburg Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the victim was driving a silver Ford F-250 and heading south on the I-69C frontage road when he collided with a white Ford F-250 near Independence Drive. The victim’s truck then smashed into a couple of tractors on the side of the road and rolled.

The 52-year-old man was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries. His name hasn’t yet been released. The driver of the other pickup was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.