Police officers inspect the scene where people died and were injured in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Two U.S. citizens are among the more than 150 people killed after a Halloween party stampede in South Korea’s capital city.

The South Korean foreign ministry says over 25 foreign nationals from 14 countries were killed in Saturday’s disaster in Seoul. Another 15 were injured as people surged into the narrow streets of the popular Itaewon nightlife district to celebrate Halloween.

South Korea has declared a week-long period of national mourning following he tragedy.