2 US Army Helicopters Crash In Alaska, Killing 3 Soldiers

(AP) — The U.S. Army says three soldiers have been killed and another has been injured after two helicopters collided and crashed in Alaska while returning from a training flight.

The Army says two soldiers died at the scene of Thursday’s crash and a third died on the way to a hospital in Fairbanks. The Army statement says a fourth soldier was being treated at a hospital for injuries. The names of those killed are being withheld until relatives can be notified.

The AH-64 Apache helicopters were from Fort Wainwright, based near Fairbanks. Officials say the crash is under investigation, and more details will be released when they become available.

