2 Valley Teens Charged In Deadly Weekend Shooting

Two Valley teenagers have been charged with murder stemming from a dispute over the sale of an iPhone. 17-year-old Anthony Ferrer of Alamo and 19-year-old Cesar Torres Parra of Donna were jailed Tuesday following a weekend shooting that left one man dead outside a shopping plaza in San Juan.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor states a meeting had been arranged last Saturday afternoon for Ferrer to sell his iPhone. But as Ferrer and Torres got into a Ford F-150 pickup truck, the driver and another man pulled pistols.

Police say Torres ran while Ferrer batted one of the guns away, grabbed it, and shot the driver. The victim, Jonathan Romero, was taken to the hospital where he died. Ferrer and Torres are each being held on bonds totaling $800,000.