A 19-year-old woman was killed in a 2-vehicle wreck in Harlingen Thursday morning. Harlingen police say Paprika Sauceda was driving a sedan that collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of Hanmore Industrial Parkway and the I-69E frontage road.

Sauceda was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not seriously hurt. The circumstances of the crash are still being investigated.