2-Vehicle Crash Kills San Benito Teen

A teenager from San Benito was killed in a 2-vehicle wreck in San Benito that injured three other people Monday night. 16-year-old Christian Valdovinos was riding in a Lincoln Town Car that was heading north on FM 732, when the driver lost control near Resaca Llena Drive, swerved, and smashed into a southbound Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Valdovinos and another passenger were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Valdovinos later died of his injuries. The driver of the Town Car and the driver of the pickup were also hospitalized and are said to be in stable condition. DPS troopers are looking into what led to the deadly crash.