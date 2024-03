Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A San Juan man was killed and another man injured in a 2-vehicle crash in San Juan last night. The vehicles collided at the intersection of Raul Longoria Road and FM 495. 22-year-old Roberto Carlos Rios was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries. Police are still investigating how it happened and no other information is being released.2