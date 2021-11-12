2-Vehicle Wreck Claims Life Of Edinburg Man

An Edinburg man was killed in a 2-vehicle crash south of San Juan Thursday afternoon. 65-year-old Alejandro Banda was a passenger in a Chevrolet Blazer that was heading north on San Juan Road.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver of the SUV ran a stop sign at Las Milpas Road and collided with a Ford F-250 that was heading west. Banda suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital with what were described as minor injuries.