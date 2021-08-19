2-Vehicle Wreck Kills Brownsville Native

A Brownsville native was one of two people killed in a fiery 2-vehicle crash near the Willacy-Kenedy County line this week.

DPS troopers say a tractor-trailer rig was southbound on Highway 77 Tuesday night when it veered off the highway and plowed into a Chevrolet Tahoe sitting off the roadway. One of two men in the SUV was thrown out and was dead when first responders got to the scene. The 18-wheeler then rolled off the road and burst into flames while the driver was inside.

The driver of the Tahoe who was killed is identified as 48-year-old Fernando Benavidez Junior. His 67-year-old father remains hospitalized in Corpus Christi with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities are still working to identify the driver of the 18-wheeler.