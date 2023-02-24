2 Women Charged With Murder In Bungled Deadly Kidnapping Attempt

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Two young women have been charged with murder in a botched kidnapping attempt outside Mercedes in which one of the other suspects was killed. 18-year-old Joselyn Lomeli and 17-year-old Rosalba Garcia-Ruiz each was arraigned Friday on the murder charge and on a charge of evidence tampering, and ordered jailed on more than a million dollars bond.

Both appeared before a judge Friday, a day after two men attacked and tried to kidnap 19-year-old Juan Ramirez at his home east of Mercedes. Things went south after one of the suspects opened fire with his rifle and shot his accomplice who later died at Knapp Medical Center. He’s identified as 19-year-old Carlos Garcia Ruiz. The role of the two women in the bungled kidnapping isn’t clear.