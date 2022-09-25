20-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Harlingen

The Harlingen police Major Crimes Unit is working to turn up a suspect who stabbed a man to death early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance in a neighborhood near Findley Drive and Lozano Street, and found 20-year-old Jonathan Erevia on the ground. Erevia had been stabbed several times and died after being taken to the hospital.

Harlingen police are asking anyone who may have seen a suspect or a suspect vehicle at around 4 a.m. Saturday to call them at 244-2963 or call the Harlingen Crime Stoppers line at 425-8477.