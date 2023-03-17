20 Years After U.S. Invasion, Young Iraqis See Signs Of Hope

(AP) — Today’s Iraq is a world away from the terror that followed the U.S. invasion to depose Saddam Hussein 20 years ago this week. A new generation is eager to turn away from the sectarianism of the past and heal the nation’s divisions.

In dozens of Associated Press interviews this month from Baghdad to Fallujah, young Iraqis deplored the loss of stability that followed Saddam’s ouster and the occupation. But most said the war is behind them, and they were hopeful about nascent freedoms and opportunities to pursue their dreams.