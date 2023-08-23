20 Years In Prison For A Valley Meth Trafficker

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A federal judge has sent the fourth and final member of a Valley meth trafficking ring to more than 20 years in prison.

35-year-old Roel Longoria of Edinburg was sentenced for his role in the operation that hid packages of methamphetamine inside hollowed-out compartments in commercial tractor-trailer rigs.

A federal investigation initiated in the fall of 2020 uncovered a scheme that sent the drug-laden trucks from Mexico into the U.S. They’d be stored in the Valley while Longoria found people to hire to drive the big rigs to locations across the country.

The three other members of the operation were hit with prison sentences ranging from 6 to 16 years earlier this year.