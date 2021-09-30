20 Years In Prison For Valley Man In Double Fatality Drunk Driving Crash

20 years in prison – the punishment handed down against a Penitas man who killed two people in a drunk driving wreck in Mission a little more than a year ago.

The McAllen Monitor reports a judge hit 29-year-old Mario Alberto Juarez with the maximum sentence for the charge of manslaughter. Juarez pleaded guilty to the charge. In exchange, prosecutors dropped a second manslaughter count and two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

It was the evening of August 16th last year when Juarez, heading north on Shary Road, sped through a red light at 2 Mile Line. His Toyota Corolla plowed into a Chevrolet Cruze, killing the driver, 40-year-old Cynthia Quiroz of Mission, and also Juarez’s older brother who was riding with him.