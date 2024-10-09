20 Years In Prison Ordered For Intoxicated Driver Who Killed Palmview Man

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A judge has ordered a 20-year prison sentence for a Nebraska man for the intoxication-caused fiery wreck that killed a Palmview man almost 3-1/2 years ago.

A Hidalgo County jury last month had recommended a sentence of at least 15 years after convicting 33-year-old Tyrone Dewayne Amos of manslaughter, intoxication manslaughter, and 2 counts of intoxication assault.

Amos was driving south in the northbound lanes of Expressway 281 in Edinburg when his Chevrolet Trailblazer crashed into a Chevrolet Malibu. 27-year-old Victor Bazan, a passenger in the Malibu, was killed. His fiance who was driving was seriously injured, as was Amos. Prosecutors were able to show that Amos was both drunk and high at the time.