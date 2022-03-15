20,000 Evacuate Besieged Port In Ukraine As Kyiv Is Hit

(AP) — An estimated 20,000 civilians in private cars fled Mariupol on Tuesday in the biggest evacuation yet from the besieged Ukrainian port city. Meanwhile, Russian forces were stepping up their bombardment of Kyiv, smashing apartments, a subway station and other civilian sites.

On the diplomatic front, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday that Russia seemed to soften its stand in the talks aimed at halting the fighting but that the negotiations remain difficult. And the leaders of three European Union countries — including Poland, a NATO member on Ukraine’s doorstep — visited the embattled capital in a bold show of support amid the danger.