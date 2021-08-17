2020 Census Shows Rio Grande Valley Added An Estimated 115,000 People

1,377,882. That’s the population of the 4-county Rio Grande Valley according to the 2020 Census. The numbers released last week show 870,781 people living in Hidalgo County – a 12.4 percent increase over 2010.

The population of Cameron County came in at 421,017 – a little more than a 3.5 percent increase from 2010. Starr County’s population increased by almost 5,000. In Willacy County, the population declined by almost 2,000 over the last 10 years. Overall, the Valley added an estimated 115,000 people.

The Rio Grande Guardian quotes Brownsville Senator Eddie Lucio Junior as saying the population throughout the Valley is likely much higher than 1.3 million. He argues the Valley is always undercounted because many undocumented people don’t fill out the Census questionnaire. But he says the 2020 undercount was made even worse by the coronavirus pandemic.