FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, file photo, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown speaks during a news conference at police headquarters. On Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, Brown said that 21 officers have been placed on “no pay status” for refusing to comply with the city's order to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status. Brown added that the refusals have not affected staffing. (Vashon Jordan Jr./Chicago Tribune via AP, File)

(AP) — Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says that 21 officers have been placed on “no pay status” for refusing to comply with the city’s order to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status and that the refusals have not affected staffing at the department. The officers’ union is telling its members to defy the order that it says is a violation of the officers’ rights. But Brown says that doing so puts other officers and the public at risk of becoming ill with the deadly virus.