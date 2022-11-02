21 New Coffins Found In Search For Tulsa Massacre Victims

In this image provided by the City of Tulsa, Crews work on an excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery searching for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Officials say the search for remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has turned up 21 additional graves in the city’s Oaklawn Cemetery. (City of Tulsa via AP)

Officials say the search for remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has turned up 21 additional coffins in unmarked graves in the city’s Oaklawn Cemetery.

The Oklahoma state archaeologist said this week that 17 adult-size graves were found. And the city announced Tuesday that four additional graves had been found. The remains will be examined to see if they match reports from 1921 that the victims were males buried in plain caskets.

A violent white mob targeted Black people during the massacre. A business district known as Black Wall Street was destroyed. The death toll is estimated at 75 to 300.