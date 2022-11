22 LA County Sheriff’s Recruits Hit By Vehicle During Run

An investigator walks past a mangled SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits in Whittier, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The vehicle struck several Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits on a training run around dawn Wednesday, some were critically injured, authorities said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(AP) — Authorities say 22 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits on a training run were hit by a vehicle and five were critically injured.

County Fire Capt. Sheila Kelliher says a total of 23 people were injured, including the driver. In addition to the five who were critically injured, there were four with moderate injuries and 14 with minor injuries. The driver was among those with minor injuries.

The crash occurred around dawn Wednesday in suburban Whittier. A Sheriff’s Department statement says the recruits are part of an academy class.