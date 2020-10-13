2,262 New COVID-19 Cases In Texas As State Nears 800,000

(AP) – Texas on Sunday reported 2,262 new cases of the coronavirus as the state’s total since the pandemic began nears 800,000.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 31 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 16,557. The actual number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this week lifted the shutdown order on bars that has been in place since June, though the reopenings are conditional on the approval of county leaders.