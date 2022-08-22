$27B Class Action Lawsuit Planned On Behalf Of Some Uvalde Families

A class-action civil rights lawsuit is in the works on behalf of some of the families affected by the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

An attorney announced the 27-billion-dollar lawsuit on Sunday. Defendants in the lawsuit are the Uvalde school district police department and its former chief Pete Arredondo, the city police, the sheriff’s department, the state troopers, the Texas Rangers, and the Border Patrol.

Other defendants include the gun manufacturer, the gun store that sold the weapon, the school board, the City Council, and the City of Uvalde. The attorney says the lawsuit will be filed next month.