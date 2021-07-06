28 Feared Dead In Plane Crash In Russia’s Far East

The Antonov An-26 with the same board number #RA-26085 as the missed plane is parked at Airport Elizovo outside Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.Local officials say a plane with 28 people on board has gone missing in the Russian Far East region of Kamchatka. Emergency officials say the Antonov An-26 plane with 22 passengers and six crew members missed a scheduled communication while it was flying Tuesday from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the village of Palana. (AP Photo/Marina Lystseva)

(AP) — A plane carrying 28 people has crashed, apparently as it came in for a landing in bad weather in Russia’s Far East. Everyone aboard was feared dead.

Officials say wreckage from the An-26 was found on a coastal cliffside and in the sea near the airport in the town of Palana. The plane was on approach for a landing Tuesday in fog and clouds when it missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from radar.

No bodies have been found yet. Russia’s Pacific Fleet told news agencies that part of the fuselage was found on the side of a mountain and another part was floating in the Okhotsk Sea.