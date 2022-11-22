2nd Arizona County Delays Certifying Election, For Now

FILE - An election worker gathers tabulated ballots to be boxed inside the Maricopa County Recorders Office on Nov. 10, 2022, in Phoenix. A second Republican-controlled Arizona county on Monday, Nov. 21, delayed certifying the results of this month's election as a protest against voting issues in Maricopa County that some GOP officials have blamed for their losses in top races including the contest for governor. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

(AP) — A second Republican-controlled Arizona county, Mohave, has delayed certifying results of this month’s election. The vote by the Mohave board of supervisors comes as the state’s most populous county, Maricopa, finishes counting ballots and the Arizona attorney general demands that Maricopa officials explain Election Day problems. Republicans have blamed those issues for their loss in top races including the contest for governor. The board in Mohave County called the delay a political statement and vowed to certify the election on the Nov. 28 deadline. Republican leaders of Cochise County also delayed their election canvass last week and said they would not sign off unless they got proof their vote-counting machines are certified. The state elections director says they are.