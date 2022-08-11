2nd Australian State Bans Public Displays Of Nazi Swastikas

A Nazi swastika is seen graffitied on the front of the Victorian State Parliament in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2012. New South Wales, the nation’s most populous state, on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, followed Victoria, the second-most populous, which banned the public display of Nazi swastikas in June. (David Crosling/AAP Image via AP)

(AP) — A second Australian state has banned public displays of Nazi symbols. New South Wales, the nation’s most populous state, on Thursday followed Victoria, the second most populous, which banned the public display of Nazi swastikas in June.

The law was passed with the unanimous support of the state parliament’s upper chamber. The lower chamber passed the bill on Tuesday. Queensland and Tasmania states have foreshadowed similar laws, which would mean half of Australia’s eight states and territories and most of the Australian population were banned from displaying Nazi symbols.

New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies chief executive Darren Bark described the passing of the law as a historic day for the state.