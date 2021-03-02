2nd Dose Of COVID-19 Vaxx Coming To Cameron County

The second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is coming to Cameron County. The county’s public health office says those who were vaccinated between February 1st and 6th with the first dose qualify to get the second dose this week.

The vaccine is available from the City of Brownsville, City of Port Isabel, Brownsville Community Health Clinic, Su Clinica and several doctors’ offices. The date, time and place for the second COVID-19 vaccination should be on the record card handed out to a person after getting the first dose.