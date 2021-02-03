2nd-Dose Vaccination Clinic Opens Thursday In La Joya

Hidalgo County holds its second 2nd-dose mass vaccination clinic Thursday. The clinic is for people who received their first coronavirus vaccination in La Joya early last month.

Once again, the clinic will be set up in the Lincoln Building on the grounds of the La Joya school district. There is no pre-registration. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. and you will be given a wristband at that time to reserve your spot for your necessary 2nd-dose shot. You should bring the vaccination card you received when you got your first shot on January 7th.