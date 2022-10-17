2nd Man Charged With Murder In Deadly Human Smuggling Crash

A second man has been charged with murder in connection with a wreck in rural Hidalgo County that killed three undocumented immigrants.

In a short Facebook post, La Joya police say they arrested 31-year-old Ivan Rios with the help of Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and federal investigators. Rios has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of human smuggling resulting in death.

The Mission man’s arrest comes about 3-1/2 months after a Ford Expedition being chased by La Joya police lost control and rolled north of Citrus City. One man was thrown from the SUV and killed instantly. A second man died shortly after at the hospital. A Honduran woman died two weeks later from her injuries.

The suspected driver of the smuggling vehicle was the first man arrested. 23-year-old Alexis Hernandez Pino remains jailed, also on three counts of murder.