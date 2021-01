Take a look at your checking account because your second coronavirus stimulus payment may be there. The IRS says today is the effective date for the Treasury Department to transfer those 600-dollar-per-person payments to taxpayers’ accounts.

The government expects to make 113-million direct deposits and send out 34-million checks and prepaid debit cards. The payments are going to individuals earning less than 75-thousand dollars a year and couples earning less than 150-thousand.