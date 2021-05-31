2nd Tropical Storm Of East Pacific Season Forms Off Mexico

(AP) — The second named storm of the eastern Pacific hurricane season has formed off Mexico’s southern coast. Tropical Storm Blanca had winds of about 45 mph (75 kph) at midafternoon Monday and was expected to strengthen a bit before weakening later this week.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm is forecast to continue moving farther out to sea without posing any threat to land. The first named storm in the eastern Pacific, Andres, formed May 9 off the southwestern coast of Mexico, though it quickly dissipated.