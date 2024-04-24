2nd Victim Of Fiery Edinburg-Area Wreck Identified

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Authorities have identified the second person killed in a violent 4-vehicle crash east of Edinburg as a Wisconsin man. 43-year-old Jeremy John Hess had been thrown from a Ford Escape and died of his injuries at the hospital.

Hess was a passenger in the Escape whose driver sped through a stop sign at Texas and Alamo Roads and slammed into a Nissan Versa. The impact knocked the Versa across Alamo Road. It struck an oncoming Cadillac SUV before smashing into a pole and exploding in flames. The driver, 29-year-old Sergio Delgado of Edinburg, was killed instantly.

The female driver of the Escape, who suffered severe injuries, is said to be in stable condition. Her name has not been released. The driver of the Cadillac suffered less serious injuries and has been released from the hospital. DPS officials say the driver of the Escape will be charged when she gets out of the hospital.