Bexar County deputies and detention officers are having their pandemic-related workers’ comp claims denied three-quarters of the time.

Since March 2020, nearly 12-hundred BCSO personnel have tested positive for the coronavirus.

So far 33 of the department’s first responders have applied for COVID-19 workers’ comp benefits, but only eight have been approved. Sheriff Javier Salazar says the county’s third-party administrator is largely to blame.