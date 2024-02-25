3 Charged After Prostitution, Narcotics Raid In Alamo

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A man is facing prostitution charges and two women are facing drug possession charges following a raid on a house in South Alamo.

Police had served a search warrant on the home on the 900 block of Jon Drive Saturday morning and took into custody Eduardo Farias on a charge of promoting prostitution. Also arrested were 25-year-old Mareli Olivarez and 21-year-old Christine Cisneros, both on charges of possessing illegal drugs.

The raid turned up various amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana. Police are still investigating whether the women were involved in prostitution.