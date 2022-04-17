3 Charged In 2021 Death Of Willacy County Boy

Three Willacy County family members remain behind bars following their arrests in the death, more than a year ago, of a 13-year-old boy. The three were arrested last Thursday and charged on Friday with felony injury to a child.

The arrests stem from the death of 13-year-old Jesse Harrison of Sebastian in January of last year. The boy died two days after being admitted to Valley Baptist Medical Center. At the time, hospital officials alerted the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office about a possible child sexual assault.

However, an autopsy could not determine what caused the boy’s death. It’s not clear what new evidence led to the arrests. Being held on a half-million dollars bond each are 53-year-old Antonia Villareal Gonzalez, 36-year-old Ruben Gonzalez, and 30-year-old Sabrina Loredo, who is the boy’s mother.