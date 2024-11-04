LOCALTRENDING

3 Charged With Murder In Man’s Shooting Death In Brownsville

jsalinasBy
Story by TIM SULLIVAN

It was a disagreement over a deal to buy a gun that led to the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in Brownsville, and to three people being charged with murder.

Brownsville police say the victim, Kevin Torres, had met up with the three Friday night to buy a handgun. A dispute broke out, police say there was an exchange of gunfire, and Torres got shot. Torres was found unresponsive, lying on the southbound frontage road of I-69E in Olmito.

Brownsville police were able to trace a car that witnesses said was involved in the incident to an apartment in Harlingen. But when the suspects refused to surrender, police evacuated the area, called in a SWAT team, and there was a 3-hour standoff before the suspects were taken into custody.

Jailed are 22-year-old Allexsis Marie Street, 20-year-old Kody Gonser, and 19-year-old D’Marco Donez, who police believe shot Torres. All three are charged with murder and engaging in organized crime.

