3 Charges Brought Against McAllen Neighborhood Shooter

A McAllen man has been arraigned on three separate charges following an incident last week in which police say he fired as many as 100 gunshots outside his home. 37-year-old Ponciano Garcia Jr. is charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm in a municipality, and resisting a search and arrest.

Garcia was booked into the Hidalgo County jail on bonds totaling $95,000. Calls to police started coming in late last Thursday night about dozens of gunshots in a residential neighborhood just south of South Texas College.

Officers made contact with the gunman who told them he was shooting at FBI agents outside his house. Police were able to take Garcia into custody without using deadly force, and no one in the neighborhood was hurt.