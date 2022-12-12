3 Children Die After Fall Into Icy Lake; UK Gripped By Storm

Police search teams at the scene after children fell through ice,in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull, England, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Three young boys who fell through ice covering a lake in central England have died and a fourth remains hospitalized as weather forecasters issued severe weather warnings for large parts of the United Kingdom. Rescuers pulled the boys, aged 8, 10 and 11, from the icy waters Sunday afternoon and rushed them to the hospital in the West Midlands, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of London. But they could not be revived after suffering cardiac arrest. (Matthew Cooper/PA via AP)

(AP) — Three young boys who fell through ice covering a lake in central England have died and a fourth remains hospitalized as weather forecasters issued severe weather warnings for large parts of the United Kingdom.

Police in full uniform broke through the ice using their bare hands to pull the 8, 10 and 11-year-old from the icy waters Sunday afternoon and rushed them to the hospital in the West Midlands, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of London. But they could not be revived after suffering cardiac arrest. The fourth child, who is 6, remains in critical condition.

The news came as Britain’s national weather service issued severe weather alerts for large parts of the country.