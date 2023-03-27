3 Children Killed In Shooting At Nashville Private School

(AP) — Officials say three children were killed in a shooting at a private Christian grade school in Nashville. The suspect is dead after a confrontation with police. The shooting occurred Monday at The Covenant School. The Nashville Fire Department says there are “multiple patients” but their conditions were not immediately clear. Police say the shooter died after they were “engaged by” officers. It was not immediately clear whether the shooter died by suicide or was shot by police. The Covenant School has had an enrollment of about 200 students from preschool to sixth grade in recent years and was founded as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in 2001.