3 Counts Of Intoxication Manslaughter Pending Against Suspected Drunk Driver In Deadly Edinburg Wreck

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Edinburg police say intoxication manslaughter will likely be the main charge filed against the suspected drunken driver in connection with the 2-vehicle crash that killed three local family members and critically injured a fourth. That would have 46-year-old Sheng Li Jiang facing three counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.

However, his arraignment is pending his discharge from the hospital where Jiang is being treated for critical injuries he also suffered in the Monday night wreck.

Police say Jiang was driving his pickup truck north on South Jackson Road a little after 9 p.m. Monday when he veered into the opposite lane north of Canton Road and smashed head-on into a minivan. The female driver of the van was killed instantly. The woman’s mother and her granddaughter died from their injuries at the hospital. A fourth person in the van, the driver’s niece, remains hospitalized and is being treated for severe injuries.