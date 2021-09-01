3-Day Service Planned For Fallen Laredo Marine

Three days of memorial services are planned to honor the Marine from Laredo who was killed in the ISIS suicide bombing in Afghanistan last Thursday. 20-year-old Lance Corporal David Espinoza was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in the blast.

The services are being planned by both Espinoza’s family and the city. The day Espinoza’s remains are flown into Laredo will be reserved for just his immediate family, although the community is invited to show their support as his casket is driven from the airport to the funeral home. The second day, the public will be allowed in to pay their respects.

A religious funeral will be held the third day and Espinoza will be buried in a full military ceremony at the city cemetery. The dates for the services will be released when it’s known when Espinoza’s remains will be arriving in Laredo.