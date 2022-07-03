3 Dead, 3 Critically Wounded In Shooting At Denmark Mall

Emergency services at the Field's shopping center after a shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday July 3, 2022. Danish police say several people have been shot at a Copenhagen shopping mall. Copenhagen police said that one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at the Field’s shopping mall on Sunday. Police tweeted that “several people have been hit” but gave no other details. (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

(AP) — Danish police say three people were killed and three others are in critical condition after a shooting at a shopping mall in Copenhagen.

Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen says the three victims in Sunday’s attack are a man in his 40s and “two young people.” Thomassen says a 22-year-old Danish man was arrested after the shooting. He tells reporters there is no indication that anyone else was involved, though police aere still investigating.

Thomassen says it is too early to speculate on the motive for the shooting. It happened in the late afternoon at Field’s, one of the biggest shopping malls in Scandinavia. According to witnesses, when the shots rang out, some people hid in shops while others fled in a panicked stampede.