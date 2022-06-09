3 Dead After MD Shooting

Law enforcement stages near the scene of a shooting at Columbia Machine, Inc., in Smithsburg, Md., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Tim Jacobsen)

Law enforcement stages near the scene of a shooting at Columbia Machine, Inc., in Smithsburg, Md., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Tim Jacobsen)

Maryland State Police say three people are dead after a shooting at a manufacturing plant. It happened at Columbia Machine in Smithsburg, which is about 75 miles west of Baltimore.

Various reports say the suspected shooter was shot and injured during a confrontation with a Maryland State Police trooper. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan confirmed a trooper had been hit by gunfire.

A company spokesperson could not immediately say how many people were at the plant at the time of the shooting. Police say there are no threats to the community at this time.