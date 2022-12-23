3 Dead In Kurdish Center Shooting In Paris; Suspect Arrested

A members of Kurdish community waves the Kurdish communist flags next to a barricade on fire at the crime scene where a shooting took place in Paris, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Skirmishes erupted in the neighbourhood a few hours after the shooting, as members of the Kurdish community shouted slogans against the Turkish government, and police fired tear gas to disperse an increasingly agitated crowd. A shooting targeting a Kurdish cultural center in Paris Friday left three people dead and three others wounded. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

A members of Kurdish community waves the Kurdish communist flags next to a barricade on fire at the crime scene where a shooting took place in Paris, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Skirmishes erupted in the neighbourhood a few hours after the shooting, as members of the Kurdish community shouted slogans against the Turkish government, and police fired tear gas to disperse an increasingly agitated crowd. A shooting targeting a Kurdish cultural center in Paris Friday left three people dead and three others wounded. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

(AP) — Authorities in Paris say a man who was charged last year with attacking migrants shot and killed three people at a Kurdish cultural center in an assault that appeared to be specifically aimed at foreigners. The shooting also wounded three people.

The attack shook the Kurdish community in the French capital and sparked skirmishes between angry Kurds and police. It also rattled merchants in the bustling neighborhood in central Paris on the eve of Christmas weekend.

Officers were on alert for more violence. Authorities identified the suspect as a 69-year-old Paris man.