3 Dead In Kurdish Center Shooting In Paris; Suspect Arrested

(AP) — Authorities in Paris say a man who was charged last year with attacking migrants shot and killed three people at a Kurdish cultural center in an assault that appeared to be specifically aimed at foreigners. The shooting also wounded three people.
The attack shook the Kurdish community in the French capital and sparked skirmishes between angry Kurds and police. It also rattled merchants in the bustling neighborhood in central Paris on the eve of Christmas weekend.
Officers were on alert for more violence. Authorities identified the suspect as a 69-year-old Paris man.