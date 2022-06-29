3 Face Charges Including 2 Mexicans After 51 Migrants Die In Hot Truck

Police and other first responders work the scene where officials say dozens of people have been found dead and multiple others were taken to hospitals with heat-related illnesses after a semitrailer containing suspected migrants was found, Monday, June 27, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Three people including two Mexicans face federal charges after a trailer full of dead and injured illegal immigrants was found Monday.

San Antonio PD Chief William McManus says the suspects are in federal custody and that Homeland Security is leading the investigation of the case. At least 51 migrants died inside the hot, abandoned semi-trailer.

The 39 men and 12 women were from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras. Investigators described “stacks of bodies” inside the tractor-trailer and others, some hot to the touch, had collapsed nearby.