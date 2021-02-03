3 Idaho National Guard Members Killed In Helicopter Crash

(AP) — Three Idaho Army National Guard pilots have died after their Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Boise during a training flight. Col. Christopher Burt said the helicopter was last contacted at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday while it was on a routine training flight.

The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes later. Search and rescue crews found the wreckage just after midnight Wednesday morning near a mountain named Lucky Peak. The names of the pilots killed in the crash were not immediately released so officials could notify their relatives.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Crews were still working to recover the bodies Wednesday afternoon.