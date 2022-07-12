3 Indicted In 2021 Death Of Willacy County Boy

A Willacy County grand jury has indicted three people in connection with the death, nearly a year-and-a-half ago, of a 13-year-old boy. All three, a man and two women, are charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, injury to a child, and engaging in organized crime.

The three were arrested in mid-April for the death of 13-year-old Jesse Harrison of Sebastian. The teenager died in January of last year, two days after he was admitted to Valley Baptist Medical Center. An autopsy, however, could not determine a cause of death.

A criminal investigation began after hospital officials alerted the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office about a possible child sexual assault. All three suspects remain behind bars.