3 Indicted In Execution-Style Killings Of Brownsville Father And Son

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Cameron County grand jury has indicted three men for the execution-style killings of a Brownsville father and son a little more than a year ago.

The panel leveled capital murder charges against 36-year-old Lawrence Strong who authorities believe shot 49-year-old Inez Cruz and his 24-year-old son Manuel. Each was found with their hands and feet tied and t-shirts pulled over their heads. Their bodies had been dumped near Loma Alta Lake in northeast Brownsville in late December 2021.

The indictment also charges 22-year-old Cesar Olvera with murder and kidnapping, and 38-year-old Ramon Torres with directing the activities of a street gang. The exact motive for the murders hasn’t been disclosed but authorities say the three suspects were part of a criminal organization.