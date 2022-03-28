3 Killed In 50-Vehicle Pileup On Snowy Pennsylvania Highway

Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Monday, March 28, 2022. (David McKeown/Republican-Herald via AP)

(AP) — A Pennsylvania county coroner says at least three people died in a collision involving more than 50 vehicles that closed a portion of an interstate and sent more than a dozen people to area hospitals.

Dr. David J. Moylan, the Schuylkill County coroner, said the search of Monday’s scene hasn’t been completed because of the burning vehicles, but he suspects there could be more victims.

The crash in northeast Pennsylvania happened around 10:30 a.m. and John Blickley, the deputy emergency management coordinator for the agency, said officials believe a snow squall clouded visibility and likely contributed to the accident.