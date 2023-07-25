LOCALTRENDING

3 Killed In Suspected Drunk Driving Wreck In Edinburg

jsalinasBy 709 views
0

A suspected drunken driver is facing multiple charges following a violent 2-vehicle wreck in Edinburg that killed three people and critically wounded a fourth victim.  The man facing charges is also hospitalized in critical condition.

The suspect was behind the wheel of his pickup truck heading north on South Jackson Road a little after 9 Monday night when, police say, he veered into the opposite lane north of Canton Road, causing a head-on collision with a minivan.

A woman driving the van was killed instantly. Her mother and the woman’s 2-year-old granddaughter succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. A fourth person in the van, a 10-year-old girl, is in critical condition. Police are not yet releasing the names of the victims nor the suspect.

China Removes Its Outspoken Foreign Minister, Fueling Rumors Of Rivalries Within The Communist Party

Previous article

UPS Reaches Tentative Contract With 340,000 Unionized Workers, Potentially Dodging Calamitous Strike

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL