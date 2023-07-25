3 Killed In Suspected Drunk Driving Wreck In Edinburg

A suspected drunken driver is facing multiple charges following a violent 2-vehicle wreck in Edinburg that killed three people and critically wounded a fourth victim. The man facing charges is also hospitalized in critical condition.

The suspect was behind the wheel of his pickup truck heading north on South Jackson Road a little after 9 Monday night when, police say, he veered into the opposite lane north of Canton Road, causing a head-on collision with a minivan.

A woman driving the van was killed instantly. Her mother and the woman’s 2-year-old granddaughter succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. A fourth person in the van, a 10-year-old girl, is in critical condition. Police are not yet releasing the names of the victims nor the suspect.