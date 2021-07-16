3 Men Charged Over 2018 Fatal Missouri Tourist Boat Accident

FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, a duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised after it went down the evening of July 19 after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds, killing 17 people. A county prosecutor and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed state charges, Friday, July 16, 2021, against three employees of the duck boat tourist attraction in connection with the boat sinking. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP)

FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, a duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised after it went down the evening of July 19 after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds, killing 17 people. A county prosecutor and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed state charges, Friday, July 16, 2021, against three employees of the duck boat tourist attraction in connection with the boat sinking. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP)

A local prosecutor has filed a total of 63 felony criminal charges against three employees over a July 2018 tourist boat accident on a Missouri lake that killed 17 people. The charges were filed Friday in Stone County against Ride the Ducks Branson captain Kenneth Scott McKee, general manager Charles Baltzell and manager on duty Curtis Lanham. All three face 17 felony counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, and McKee faces 12 additional charges. The captain is accused of not exercising his duties by taking the boat out on Table Rock Lake during a thunderstorm. The others are accused of not communicating weather conditions or ceasing operations. The dead included nine members of one family from Indianapolis. Other victims were from Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas.